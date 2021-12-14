Movies

New ‘Valimai’ making video shows Ajith’s bike crash suffered during shooting

Ajith Kumar in ‘Valimai’  

A new video on the making of Ajith’s next film Valimai has been released, that also shows footage on the actor’s bike crash during the shooting which caused an injury.

Ajith was able to recover soon and resume shooting, though the Valimai team and fans feared the worst initially. The film is set to release next year on the occasion of Pongal 2022, and the video shows how the team emerged from setbacks such as COVID-19 to complete the project.

 

Though there is no information about the storyline yet, Ajith Kumar apears to be playing a police officer in the film.

Having been in the making for two years now, Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles.


