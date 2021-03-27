New ‘Transformers’ movie in the works at Paramount

Paramount Pictures has started working on a new “Transformers” movie. The studio has hired Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflix’s Marvel show “The Defenders”, to write the script for the movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, known for 2020 teen drama “Charm City Kings”, has also boarded the team as the director. Advertising Advertising The project is still in its earliest stages, with Ramirez taking a fresh approach that will not connect to the “Transformers” movies, directed by Michael Bay, or Travis Knight’s 2019 blockbuster spin-off feature “Bumblebee”. It was reported last year that “Creed 2” director Steven Caple Jr was set to direct the seventh “Transformers” movie after the studio decided to go for a soft revamp of the franchise, which has collectively made over USD 4 billion at the box office.