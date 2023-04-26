New trailer for ‘The Flash’ out; Batman takes the centre stage

April 26, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

DC Studios has released the second trailer for the upcoming Ezra Miller film The Flash. The new trailer shows more about the damage Barry (Miller) has caused by trying to go back in time to save his parents.

Watch worlds collide in trailer 2 for The Flash - Only in Theaters June 16. #TheFlashMoviepic.twitter.com/o3G38KXEcW — The Flash (@theFlash) April 25, 2023

While the first trailer introduced us to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, the new trailer sheds more light on the caped crusader and his story.

The film will also star Michael Shannon returning as Zod and according to reports, Gal Gadot will also reprise her role as Wonder Woman.

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson of Bumblebee fame, The Flash’s cast also includes Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston. The film is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.