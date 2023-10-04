HamberMenu
New trailer for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ captures the journey of Elvis’ wife

Featuring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir ‘Elvis and Me’

October 04, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Priscilla’

A still from ‘Priscilla’ | Photo Credit: @A24/YouTube

The makers of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla have released the second trailer for the film. The film, which delves into the life of Elvis Presley’s wife, got a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival last month.

The new trailer shares the story of Priscilla’s journey from having a thrilling teenage crush to a turbulent marriage to Elvis. who she met in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24.

Featuring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Earlier this year, Priscilla Presley endorsed the biographical drama film and on an Instagram post, she said, “I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

The film is slated to release on November 3. Watch the second trailer here..

