New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie in the works from Seth Rogen

Nickelodeon is rebooting “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” for the big screen with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures as the producer.

The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan O’Brien, a statement posted on Nickelodeon website read.

Rogen will produce movie along with his frequent collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS.

“I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical,” he added.

The Ninja Turtles, about four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their mastery in Ninjutsu, began as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

It spawned an animated series, which became popular in 1980s, as well as multiple film series, including two movies produced by filmmaker Michael Bay.