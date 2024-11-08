Lucasfilm has signed a deal with seasoned producer and writer Simon Kinberg to develop a new Star Wars trilogy. Kinberg, known for his work on Star Wars Rebels and as a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, will write and produce the new films alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

While initial rumors suggested that Kinberg’s trilogy might continue the iconic Skywalker Saga, insiders have clarified that the upcoming series will chart new territory within the Star Wars universe. This addition to the franchise joins a lineup of highly anticipated projects, including those by directors James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover. As expected, Disney and Lucasfilm have not offered further details on the project’s storyline or release dates.

Kinberg brings substantial experience in building franchises, having previously written and produced for X-Men, Deadpool, and Logan. He has also been involved with major projects like The Martian and the Sherlock Holmes series.

This new trilogy is one of several initiatives aimed at reinvigorating Star Wars for a diverse audience and signals a new era for Star Wars, as Lucasfilm looks to expand its universe beyond the Skywalker legacy.

