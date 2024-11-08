 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in the works at Lucasfilm from ‘Rebels’ creator Simon Kinberg

While initial rumors suggested that Kinberg’s trilogy might continue the iconic Skywalker Saga, insiders have clarified that the upcoming series will chart new territory within the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Published - November 08, 2024 11:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Star Wars

Star Wars | Photo Credit: Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has signed a deal with seasoned producer and writer Simon Kinberg to develop a new Star Wars trilogy. Kinberg, known for his work on Star Wars Rebels and as a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, will write and produce the new films alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ releases first look of Jude Law and his ragtag gang of adventurers

While initial rumors suggested that Kinberg’s trilogy might continue the iconic Skywalker Saga, insiders have clarified that the upcoming series will chart new territory within the Star Wars universe. This addition to the franchise joins a lineup of highly anticipated projects, including those by directors James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover. As expected, Disney and Lucasfilm have not offered further details on the project’s storyline or release dates.

Kinberg brings substantial experience in building franchises, having previously written and produced for X-Men, Deadpool, and Logan. He has also been involved with major projects like The Martian and the Sherlock Holmes series.

‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

This new trilogy is one of several initiatives aimed at reinvigorating Star Wars for a diverse audience and signals a new era for Star Wars, as Lucasfilm looks to expand its universe beyond the Skywalker legacy.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:04 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.