New ‘Star Wars’ movie to be helmed by Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi   | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

In addition to Waititi, Leslye Headland of 'Russian Doll' fame has been roped to develop a new untitled ‘Star Wars’ series for Disney+

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi will now decode the mysteries of a galaxy far far away by helming and co-writing the new “Star Wars” movie.

The director, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit”, will co-write the film with the “1917” scriptwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Waititi directed the acclaimed season finale episode of “The Mandalorian” for Disney+.

In addition to Waititi, Leslye Headland of “Russian Doll” fame has been roped to develop a new untitled “Star Wars” Series for Disney+.

Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of “Star Wars” stories for Disney’s streaming platform.

The service already has “The Mandalorian”, now in post-production on second season, and two other previously-ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope“.

The release date for Waititi’s project has not yet been announced, while Headland’s project is in development.

