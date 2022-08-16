New ‘Saw’ movie in works, to release in October 2023

Kevin Greutert returns to direct the film, which will be the tenth instalment in the series

The Hindu Bureau
August 16, 2022 14:55 IST

A still from the ‘Saw’ film franchise | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

A new instalment of the popular thriller franchise Saw is in development at Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures. The film will be the tenth in the series, and is set to release on October 27, 2023.

According to Variety, the movie will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed 2009's Saw VI and 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter while serving as the editor for the first five instalments and 2007's Jigsaw.

Plot details are under wraps, however, the studio has promised that the film capture fans' "hearts, and other body parts, with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise.

The first Saw movie was released in 2004. All films in the franchise have grossed good numbers at the box office. The second film in particular grossed over USD 147 million worldwide.

