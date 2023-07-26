ADVERTISEMENT

New release date for Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Olam’ announced

July 26, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Helmed by debutant director VS Abhilash, the film is co-written by Lenaa

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Olam’ | Photo Credit: @trendmusicsouth/Twitter

‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

The Arjun Ashokan and Lenaa-starrer Olam, which was supposed to hit theatres on July 7, has now gotten a revised release date. The film will now release on August 4. 

Arjun took to Insta to share the news.

Helmed by debutant director VS Abhilash, the film is co-written by Lenaa. Olam also stars Binu Pappu, Harishree Ashokan and Noby Marcose. Noufal Punathil is producing the film under the banner of Punathil Production and Olam’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Ashkar, editor Samjith Mohamed and music composer Arun Thomas.

