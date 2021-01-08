New on Netflix this week: ‘Tribhanga’, ‘Lupin’, ‘Outside the Wire’ and more

New on Netflix: Mithila Palkar and Kajol in ‘Tribhanga’

08 January 2021 14:20 IST

Kajol’s digital debut, a French fantasy adventure comedy and Anthony Mackie’s futuristic action-thriller are among the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 8/1/ 2021

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Advertising

Advertising

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Pretend It’s a City

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 11/1/ 2021

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

A cheap, powerful drug emerges during a recession, igniting a moral panic fueled by racism. Explore the complex history of crack in the 1980s.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

Avail 14/1/ 2021

The Heartbreak Club

A near-bankrupt coffee shop finds new life when the owner finds love — but it doesn’t last. Then, he learns his broken heart may be just what he needed.

Avail 15/1/ 2021

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film - Nayan, Anu and Masha.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Bling Empire

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you.

Disenchantment: Part 3

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Outside the Wire

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström