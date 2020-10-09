New on Netflix this week: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and more

New arrivals: Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

09 October 2020 13:10 IST

Aaron Sorkin’s legal drama, the next chapter in ‘The Haunting’ anthology series, and a film on an international secret society of babysitters make up the highlights this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 09/10/2020

Ginny Weds Sunny

Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her love

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.

Avail 15/10/2020

Social Distance

Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

Rooting for Roona

In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

Avail 16/10/2020

Dream Home Makeover

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Pup Academy: Season 2

Pup Academy is back in session! But a new threat arises as a wicked plan to destroy the bond between humans and dogs takes shape.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.