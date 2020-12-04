New on Netflix this week: ‘The Prom’, ‘Torbaaz’ and more

Ryan Murphy’s muscial extravaganza with Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman, and Sanjay Dutt’s action-drama are among the highlights of the week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 04/12/ 2020

Big Mouth: Season 4

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Beanie has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he’s just met tries to find him.

Selena: The Series

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

Leyla Everlasting

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

MANK

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday’s traditions.

Avail 05/12/ 2020

Detention

A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

Avail 08/12/ 2020

Emicida: AmarElo - It’s All For Yesterday (Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem)

Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.

Avail 09/12/ 2020

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

The Surgeon’s Cut

They’re philosophers, storytellers and pioneers in their fields. Four surgeons reflect on their lives and professions in this inspiring docuseries.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Avail 10/12/ 2020

Alice in Borderland

A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.

Avail 11/12/ 2020

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before... and begins fearing for her own life.

The Prom

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

Canvas

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Giving Voice

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

Torbaaz

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.

A Trash Truck Christmas

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.