New on Netflix this week: ‘The Disciple’, ‘Searching for Sheela’ and more

New on Netflix: ‘The Disciple’

16 April 2021 12:18 IST

Chaitanya Tamhane’s acclaimed Marathi drama and a docu-film on Ma Anand Sheela are among the highlights of the week

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Why Are You Like This

Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

Arlo the Alligator Boy

To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Into the Beat

A teen ballerina discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps... or her newfound passion?

Avail 18/4/2021

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

As his career skyrockets, Luis Miguel struggles with his family life amidst a string of betrayals, heartbreaking revelations and a crushing loss.

Avail 20/4/2021

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

When a koala needs help, Izzy Bee and her family are there — and with Australia's extreme fires taking a toll, their care is needed now more than ever!

Avail 21/4/2021

Zero

A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his poor neighborhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

Avail 22/4/2021

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color.

Searching For Sheela

Journalists and fans await Ma Anand Sheela as the infamous former Rajneesh commune’s spokesperson returns to India after decades for an interview tour.

Avail 23/4/2021

Tell Me When

Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa's last wish: visiting Mexico City's most iconic sights and falling in love.

Shadow and Bone

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Avail 27/4/2021

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

Avail 28/4/2021

Sexify

While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process.

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.

Avail 29/4/2021

Yasuke

He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.

Things Heard & Seen

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Avail 30/4/2021

The Innocent

An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

Pet Stars

Follow talent management agency Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof. But Captain González is on to them, no matter where they hide.

The Disciple

Self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip.