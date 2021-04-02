New on Netflix this week: ‘The Big Day: Collection 2’, ‘Thunder Force’ and more

New on Netflix: ‘The Big Day: Collection 2’

02 April 2021 14:59 IST

The hit series returns with more larger-than-life Indian weddings, while Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up as a crime-fighting superhero duo in some of the week’s highlights

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 2/4/2021

The Serpent

In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of South Asia. Based on shocking true events.

Just Say Yes

Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

Concrete Cowboy

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Sky High

After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.

Run

Desiring freedom after years of isolated medical care, teenager Chloe suspects her mother might be holding her back — and harboring sinister secrets.

Avail 5/4/2021

Family Reunion: Part 3

The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family’s never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.

Avail 6/4/2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive “Last Kids on Earth” adventure!

Avail 7/4/2021

The Wedding Coach

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.

Snabba Cash

The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

The Big Day: Collection 2

Time-honored customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

Avail 8/4/2021

The Way of the Househusband

After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, “the Immortal Dragon,” resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

Avail 9/4/2021

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Night in Paradise

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Thunder Force

Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.