New on Netflix this week: ‘Sneakerheads’, ‘A Perfect Crime’ and more

A still from ‘Sneakerheads’

25 September 2020 15:47 IST

An insight into the wonderful world of sneaker collectors, a series on fears about the voting process being rigged and a documentary about a controversial assassination are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles coming this week:

Avail 25/09/2020

The School Nurse Files

Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures.

Sneakerheads

This scripted series focuses on sneaker collectors, resellers and flippers.

A Perfect Crime

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf.

Mighty Little Bheem

An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity — and extraordinary might — lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Avail 28/09/2020

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

Avail 29/09/2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.

Avail 30/09/2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide.

Coming soon

Ginny Weds Sunny

Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny's mother to win her love.

Serious Men

Tormented with his 'under-privileged' societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. Little does he realize that the secret he harbors will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

A Suitable Boy

1951. In a newly independent India, passionate literature student Lata Mehra is torn between family duty and the promise of romance as three very different men try to win her heart.

Kaali Khuhi

Shivangi, a 10 year old girl, must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.

Over the Moon

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Directed by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker & Animator, Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler and Sandra Oh.

The Trial of The Chicago 7

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.