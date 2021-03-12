New on Netflix this week: ‘Sky Rojo’, ‘Country Comfort’ and more

New on Netflix: ‘Sky Rojo’ from the creators of ‘Money Heist’

12 March 2021 12:50 IST

A new Spanish crime drama from the creators of ‘Money Heist’ and Katharine McPhee’s sitcom are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 12/3/2021

Paradise PD: Part 3

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes.

The One

Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

Love Alarm: Season 2

Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love.

Paper Lives

In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood.

Yes Day

A mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to their kids’ wildest requests — with a few ground rules — on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.

Avail 15/3/2021

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Avail 16/3/2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

The comics of RebellComedy take the stage and tackle topics including mistaken identities, being the “funny” kid and anatomically interesting starfish.

Waffles + Mochi

Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.

Avail 17/3/2021

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

This true-crime series follows the high-profile court case of Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013.

Simply Black

Jean-Pascal Zadi looks at racial discrimination and his identity as a French Black man through a satirical lens in this mockumentary featuring Fary.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Avail 18/3/2021

Get the Goat (Cabras da Peste)

Two wildly mismatched cops from different Brazilian states are forced to work together to take on a gang operating in both of their homelands.

B: The Beginning Succession

When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown.

Avail 19/3/2021

Sky Rojo

On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”

Alien TV: Season 2

Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

One Small Problem

The love of his life hates kids. So when his 9-year-old daughter suggests she pretend to be his sister... what could go wrong?

Country Comfort

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she’s been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.