New on Netflix this week: ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’, ‘The Call’ and more

A new documentary on an international pop star, several new Christmas specials, and a South Korean thriller are the new arrivals on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 20/11/2020

Mismatched

He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor... and well, each other.

Voices of Fire

This docu-series follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Alien Xmas

While on a not-so-joyful mission to steal from Santa and his pals at the North Pole, a tiny alien learns a thing or two about the Christmas spirit.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

Avail 22/11/2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?

Avail 23/11/2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.

Avail 24/11/2020

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)

Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 4-year-old son remembers her.

Wonderoos

An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.

Hillbilly Elegy

Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, this is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Snowfall marks the start of Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving! But crazy weather might cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders can swoop in.

Avail 25/11/2020

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Great Pretender: Season 2

After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.

Avail 26/11/2020

Mosul

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

Avail 27/11/2020

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River: Season 2

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

The Call

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Don’t Listen

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

The Beast (La Belva)

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

This documentary chronicles the production of a yearly musical theater phenomenon produced by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

When a snow plow with an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.