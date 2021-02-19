New on Netflix this week: ‘Pelé’ documentary, ‘Ginny & Georgia’ and more

The ‘Pelé’ documentary on Netflix

19 February 2021 19:23 IST

An insight into one of the greatest footballers of all time, and an endearing mother-daughter drama are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles available this week:

Avail 19/2/ 2021

I Care A Lot

Advertising

Advertising

A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Tribes of Europa

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu in colloquial Telugu means ‘short stories about women’. In a world that men want to dominate, women stand tall and battle their way to their rightful dues. Their voices are subdued and dreams are suppressed. But then, there are women, almost goddesses, who break these shackles and answer the patriarchy not only with self-preservation but also aplomb.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 20/2/ 2021

Classmates Minus

The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

Vincenzo

A man caught in the middle of an Italian mafia war flees his adopted home for his South Korean birthplace where he finds more than one reason to stay.

Avail 23/2/ 2021

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

Pelé

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

Avail 24/2/ 2021

Canine Intervention

A renowned dog trainer uses his unique methods and techniques to fix obedience and behavior issues in a variety of dogs.

Ginny & Georgia

After years on the run, a mother and her teen girl seek a normal life in New England, but the mother’s past threatens their new way of life.

Avail 25/2/ 2021

Geez & Ann

A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

High-Rise Invasion

A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.

Avail 26/2/ 2021

Crazy About Her

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.