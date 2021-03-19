New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

Sanya Malhotra’s moving comedy about a widow’s inability to grieve and a British crime drama based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 19/3/2021

Sky Rojo

On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”

One Small Problem

The love of his life hates kids. So when his 9-year-old daughter suggests she pretend to be his sister... what could go wrong?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

Alien TV: Season 2

Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion.

Country Comfort

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she’s been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 22/3/2021

Navillera

A 70-year-old with a dream and a 23-year-old with a gift lift each other out of harsh realities and rise to the challenge of becoming ballerinos.

Avail 23/3/2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

South African comedian Loyiso Gola serves up practical philosophy and filter-free humor as he tackles topics like race, identity and world politics.

Avail 24/3/2021

Who Killed Sara?

After 18 years in prison, Álex takes his revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation.

Seaspiracy

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Avail 25/3/2021

Secret Magic Control Agency

Hansel and Gretel of fairy tale fame — now acting as secret agents — must use magic, clever thinking and teamwork on a mission to find a missing king.

Caught by a Wave

After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Avail 26/3/2021

The Irregulars

In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.

A Week Away

Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Bad Trip

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of “Bad Grandpa,” two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

Pagglait

Unable to grieve over the death of a husband she barely knew and fighting the future her family wants to write for her — Pagglait is the journey of Sandhya — from letting go of the shackles to finding her own identity