Movies

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

New on Netflix: Sanya Malhotra in ‘Pagglait’  

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 19/3/2021

Sky Rojo

On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”

One Small Problem

The love of his life hates kids. So when his 9-year-old daughter suggests she pretend to be his sister... what could go wrong?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

Alien TV: Season 2

Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion.

Country Comfort

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she’s been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 22/3/2021

Navillera

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

A 70-year-old with a dream and a 23-year-old with a gift lift each other out of harsh realities and rise to the challenge of becoming ballerinos.

Avail 23/3/2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

South African comedian Loyiso Gola serves up practical philosophy and filter-free humor as he tackles topics like race, identity and world politics.

Avail 24/3/2021

Who Killed Sara?

After 18 years in prison, Álex takes his revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation.

Seaspiracy

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Avail 25/3/2021

Secret Magic Control Agency

Hansel and Gretel of fairy tale fame — now acting as secret agents — must use magic, clever thinking and teamwork on a mission to find a missing king.

Caught by a Wave

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Avail 26/3/2021

The Irregulars

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the reveals are even more ridiculous. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad.

A Week Away

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Bad Trip

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of “Bad Grandpa,” two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem.

Pagglait

New on Netflix this week: ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Irregulars’ and more

Unable to grieve over the death of a husband she barely knew and fighting the future her family wants to write for her — Pagglait is the journey of Sandhya — from letting go of the shackles to finding her own identity

Comments
Related Articles

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Picasso’, ‘Kapatadhaari’ and more

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ movie review: A marathon passion project that mostly works

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 'Anand' lives on

Chiranjeevi unveils the teaser of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’

Ridley Scott, Steven Knight team up for WWII series ‘Roads To Freedom’

‘Irul’ trailer: Fahadh Faasil stars in chilling murder-mystery

Lena Headey to headline psychological thriller series ‘Beacon 23’

Playback singer Nithya Mammen’s scores a hit with ‘Alaare Neeyenile...’ from the film ‘Member Rameshan 9aam Ward’

Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ to star Sobhita Dhulipala in one of the lead roles

These ex-prisoners who served life sentences are now making their acting début in a Tamil film

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ to be co-produced by Amazon Prime Video

Shriya Pilgaonkar: I don’t choose projects out of fear

‘Mohan Kumar Fans’ is a journey through Malayalam cinema, says director Jis Joy

Pragabhal Das on his six-year journey with ‘Muddy’

‘The Falcon and The Winter Solider’: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on the relevance behind their superhero series

Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s pandemic comedy film ‘The Bubble’

Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on ‘Time’ magazine cover

Three recent films explore the class divide in Indian society

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

'Killing Eve' to end with season four, AMC developing spin-off projects
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 2:48:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/new-on-netflix-this-week-pagglait-the-irregulars-and-more/article34106869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY