New on Netflix this week: ‘Miss India’, ‘Love and Anarchy’ and more

Keerthy Suresh in ‘Miss India’

30 October 2020 12:58 IST

Keerthy Suresh’s inspirational entrepreneurship drama, a romcom that revolves around a game, and a new Spongebob movie make up the highlights of the week

Here is the full list of titles coming this week:

Avail 30/10/2020

Suburra: Season 3

The final judgement in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

Bronx

A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

His House

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

The Day of the Lord

Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him.

Kaali Khuhi

Shivangi, a 10 year old girl, must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.

Avail 01/11/2020

Can You Hear Me? Season 2

Two years later, Ada seeks to rebuild her life and reconnect with her best friends, who are also facing challenges of their own.

Avail 03/11/2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles “woke” culture, the downside of success and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult.

Mother

Shuhei’s erratic mother feels threatened when he starts to awaken to a world beyond her distorted control, sending the family hurtling towards tragedy.

Avail 04/11/2020

Love and Anarchy

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

Miss India

Uprooted to America, an aspiring Indian entrepreneur confronts disapproval, sexism and rivalry as she draws from her culture to start a tea business.

Avail 05/11/2020

Paranormal

Skeptical about the supernatural, a hematologist is forced to investigate enigmatic events when a ghost from his past comes back to haunt him.

Operation Christmas Drop

A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Documentary series on the circumstances surrounding the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina.

Avail 06/11/2020

Citation

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

Coming Soon

Ludo

They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.

Andhaghaaram

A blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation lead them to a labyrinth of obscurity while their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness.

Mismatched

He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor... and well, each other.

The Crown S4

In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.