New on Netflix this week: ‘Mismatched’, ‘The Crown’ Season 4, and more

13 November 2020 13:35 IST

A new college rom-com, the return of everyone’s favourite historical drama and more Christmas specials come to the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 13/11/2020

The Minions of Midas

A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.

The Life Ahead

In seaside Italy, an aged Jewish woman takes in a young Muslim and tries to help him find his way to family and faith.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

Avail 15/11/2020

The Crown: Season 4

In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

Alter Me

To better connect with other people — and her own emotions - an HR manager seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort, who soon opens her heart.

Avail 17/11/2020

We Are The Champions

From executive producer Rainn Wilson, We are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

Boss Baby is finally the boss, armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love. But enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down.

Avail 18/11/2020

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2

Now out of prison but suffering from blackouts, Eva gets a plea for help that leads her to infiltrate a club linked to an underage sex trafficking ring.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty team of “elves” to help families reimagine their homes for the holidays.

Avail 19/11/2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Days before Duchess Margaret’s coronation, her double Stacy swoops in with a plan to fix her love life. But a new look-alike may royally mess things up.

Avail 20/11/2020

Voices of Fire

This docu-series follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

Alien Xmas

While on a not-so-joyful mission to steal from Santa and his pals at the North Pole, a tiny alien learns a thing or two about the Christmas spirit.

Mismatched

He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor... and well, each other.