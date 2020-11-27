New on Netflix this week: ‘Mank’, ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’ and more

David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ on Netflix

27 November 2020 16:01 IST

David Fincher’s biopic ‘Mank’, based on the life of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz and Swara Bhasker’s romcom series are the highlights on the platform

Avail 27/11/2020

Don’t Listen

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

Advertising

Advertising

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River: Season 2

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

The Call

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey star in the reality series, that also features a cameo from SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

The Beast (La Belva)

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

This documentary chronicles the production of a yearly musical theater phenomenon produced by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

When a snow plow with an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Avail 30/11/2020

Finding Agnes

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

Avail 01/12/2020

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

Meet Nate, your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate - One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.

Ava

An elite assassin wrestling with doubts about her work scrambles to protect herself — and her estranged family — after a hit goes dangerously wrong.

After We Collided

Tessa fell hard and fast for Hardin, but after a betrayal tears them apart, she must decide whether to move on — or trust him with a second chance.

Avail 02/12/2020

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Fierce

A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

Alien Worlds

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Avail 03/12/2020

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Stuck in a time loop where it’s forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s important in life.

Break

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

Avail 04/12/ 2020

Big Mouth: Season 4

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Beanie has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.

Selena: The Series

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he’s just met tries to find him.

Leyla Everlasting

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

MANK

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Bombay Rose

Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested by duty and religious divides.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday’s traditions.

Coming in December

AK VS AK

After a public spat with a movie star, a disgraced director retaliates by kidnapping the actor’s daughter, filming the search for her in real time.

Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal (Sin Stories) explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories, each helmed by renowned directors and woven into an anthology.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.