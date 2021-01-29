New on Netflix this week: ‘Malcolm & Marie’, ‘Little Big Women’ and more

John David Washington and Zendaya’s black-and-white romantic drama, a comedy special from Tiffany Haddish and a critically-acclaimed film from Taiwan are the highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 29/1/ 2021

The Dig

When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding ‘Ohana

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Below Zero (Bajocero)

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them.

Avail 2/2/ 2021

Kid Cosmic

In this animated series from the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls,” an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor.

Mighty Express: Season 2

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Avail 3/2/ 2021

Firefly Lane

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs

Black Beach

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Avail 5/2/ 2021

Hache: Season 2

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

The Last Paradiso

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Space Sweepers

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Malcolm & Marie

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

Coming in February

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation

The Girl on the Train

The Girl On The Train is the story of Meera (Parineeti Chopra), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple from afar, during her daily commutes on the train. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary, that shocks her. The film follows her journey as she tries to unravel the truth. The Girl On The Train is an official adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book by the same name.

Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu in colloquial Telugu means short stories about women. In a world that men want to dominate, women stand tall and battle their way to their rightful dues. Their voices are subdued and dreams are suppressed. But then, there are women - almost goddesses, who break these shackles and answer the patriarchy not only with self-preservation but also aplomb. Four of the biggest & finest Telugu film-makers bring you stories of women - bold and brave, with insights and entertainment in equal measure.