New on Netflix this week: ‘Ludo’, ‘Dash & Lily’ and more

Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Ludo’

06 November 2020 14:04 IST

Anurag Basu’s dark comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, and two Christmas specials are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform this week:

Avail 06/11/2020

Citation

Advertising

Advertising

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

Avail 09/11/2020

Undercover (BE): Season 2

The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim’s hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.

Avail 10/11/2020

Dash & Lily

Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City.

Trash Truck

Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck.

Avail 11/11/2020

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)

Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol’ House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives.

What We Wanted

A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.

The Liberator

A diverse, dedicated, rough-and-tumble squad of soldiers spearheads the Allied invasion of Italy during World War II. Based on true events.

Avail 12/11/2020

Ludo

They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.

Avail 13/11/2020

The Minions of Midas

A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.

The Life Ahead

In seaside Italy, an aged Jewish woman takes in a young Muslim and tries to help him find his way to family and faith.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.