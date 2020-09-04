New on Netflix this week: ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, ‘Away’, ‘Cuties’ and more

Charlie Kauffman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ and Hilary Swank in ‘Away’

04 September 2020

Charlie Kaufman’s psychological thriller, a space epic starring Oscar-winner Hilary Swank and controversial dance drama ‘Cuties’ are some of the highlights on the platform

New arrivals on Netflix this week is headlined by two biggies. First up is space drama Away starring Hilary Swank, a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way.

Next is Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman’s mind-bending thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things, that follows a woman who experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend, joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

There is also the dance film Mignonnes (Cuties) that faced several backlash for its poster and trailer sexualising young girls, after which Netflix issued an apology in response to a petition demanding the French movie’s immediate removal. The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and fetched filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré a jury award for directing.

Also dropping this week is comedy-horror The Babysitter: Killer Queen starring Bella Thorne, a sequel to the hit from 2017.

Fashion drama Record of Youth, documentary The Social Dilemma and thriller #Alive are some of the other highlights to look out for.

Here is the full list of titles:

Avail 04/09/2020

Away

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

Avail 07/09/2020

Record of Youth

This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

My Octopus Teacher

An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

Avail 08/09/2020

#Alive

As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.

StarBeam: Season 2

From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

Avail 09/09/2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

Mignonnes

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties”, as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

Corazón loco

Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

The Social Dilemma

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media?

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Avail 10/09/2020

The Gift: Season 2

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Julie and the Phantoms

Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms —a trio of ghostly guys —become the band they were never able to be.

The Idhun Chronicles

After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Avail 11/09/2020

The Duchess

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Se busca papá

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

Family Business: Season 2

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.