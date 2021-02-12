Movies

New on Netflix this week: ‘I Care A Lot’, ‘The Crew’ and more

Peter Dinklage and Rosamund Pike in ‘I Care A Lot’  

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 12/2/ 2021

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Nadiya Bakes

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Buried by the Bernards

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times.

Hate by Dani Rovira

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today’s human being.

Xico’s Journey

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

Avail 15/2/ 2021

The Crew

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

Avail 16/2/ 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Avail 17/2/ 2021

Hello, Me!

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she’s lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

Behind Her Eyes

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Avail 18/2/ 2021

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.

Avail 19/2/ 2021

Tribes of Europa

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

I Care A Lot

A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Licensed titles releasing this week are:

Title

Date

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

13/2/2021

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

15/2/2021

My Teacher, My Obsession

15/2/2021

Men on a Mission: 2020

16/2/2021

Wonder Park

17/2/2021

