New on Netflix this week: ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Project Power’ and more

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’; Jamie Foxx in ‘Project Power’

07 August 2020 13:19 IST

Janhvi Kapoor’s inspirational war drama, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s scfi-fi action extravaganza and a comedy special from a much-loved star are some of the highlights this week

This week on Netflix sees Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl drop on the platform. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios the film is inspired by the life of first Indian woman Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, sci-fi fantasy flick Project Power is the other big-ticket entry in which an ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

New seasons of favourites such as Selling Sunset, High Seas and 3% return, while comedian Rob Schneider brings his first comedy special for Netflix, giving viewers a look at his family and personal life through anecdotes, and even featuring a duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King.

Here is the full list of titles:

Avail 07/08/2020

High Seas: Season 3

When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Sing On! Germany

In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures

Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to re-create cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Berlin, Berlin

In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Word Party Songs

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Work It

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

Avail 10/08/2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Avail 11/08/2020

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes.

Avail 12/08/2020

Greenleaf: Season 5

Battling H&H as Calvary teeters on the brink of destruction, the Greenleafs search for a way forward while trying to heal the divisions of the past.

(Un)Well

This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do the products live up to the promises?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena makes history in her journey from aspiring aviator to India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Avail 14/08/2020

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

3%: Season 4

This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

El robo del siglo

Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia's central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Socialite Betty Broderick hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband. Based on the headline-making crime.

Glow Up: Season 2

A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Fearless

A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Project Power

When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.