New on Netflix this week: ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, ‘Hubie Halloween’ and more
Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s wedding extravaganza, Adam Sandler’s new comedy, and Lily Collin’s new romantic drama series make up some of the highlights this week
Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:
Avail 02/10/2020
Serious Men
Tormented with his ‘under-privileged’ societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. Little does he realize that the secret he harbors will destroy the very thing he loves the most.
Emily in Paris
Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.
The Binding
While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.
Dick Johnson Is Dead
While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.
Avail 04/10/2020
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.
Avail 07/10/2020
To the Lake
Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive. From 1-2-3 Production.
Hubie Halloween
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.
Avail 09/10/2020
Ginny Weds Sunny
Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her love.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England.
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.