New on Netflix this week: ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, ‘Hubie Halloween’ and more

New arrivals: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’

03 October 2020 13:15 IST

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s wedding extravaganza, Adam Sandler’s new comedy, and Lily Collin’s new romantic drama series make up some of the highlights this week

Here is a full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 02/10/2020

Serious Men

Advertising

Advertising

Tormented with his ‘under-privileged’ societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. Little does he realize that the secret he harbors will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

Emily in Paris

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

The Binding

While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.

Avail 04/10/2020

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

Avail 07/10/2020

To the Lake

Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive. From 1-2-3 Production.

Hubie Halloween

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.

Avail 09/10/2020

Ginny Weds Sunny

Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her love.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.