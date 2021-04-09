New on Netflix this week: ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love’ and more

09 April 2021 11:38 IST

An anthology on four fractured relationships, as well as six real-life stories on longtime couples in different parts of the world, are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 9/4/2021

Night in Paradise

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Thunder Force

Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Avail 12/4/2021

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

Avail 13/4/2021

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.

Mighty Express: Season 3

The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

Avail 14/4/2021

Law School

When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.

The Circle: Season 2

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.

The Soul

While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma.

Love and Monsters

Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.

Why Did You Kill Me?

The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.

Avail 15/4/2021

Ride or Die

Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

Avail 16/4/2021

Why Are You Like This

Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

Arlo the Alligator Boy

To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Into the Beat

A teen ballerina discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps... or her newfound passion?