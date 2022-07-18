New on Netflix: ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’, and more

A still from ‘The Gray Man’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

July 18, 2022 14:37 IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Avail on 7/15/2022

Country Queen

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home

Melissa Kiplagat as Akisa in Country Queen: Season 1 | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

Farzar

Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.

Mom, Don’t Do That!

After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

Remarriage & Desires

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

Alba

Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns that her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies.

Jaadugar

A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

Persuasion

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

Avail on 7/18/2022

Too Old for Fairy Tales

A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

A still from ‘Too Old for Fairy Tales’ | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

Live is Life

Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of My Little Pony: A New Generation.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!

Avail on 7/19/2022

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

David A. Arnold | Photo Credit: ZAC POPIK/NETFLIX

Avail on 7/20/2022

Virgin River: Season 4

Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.

Bad Exorcist: Season 2

From drug cartels straight out of hell to a bulletproof, potato-craving monster, Boner returns to face a set of completely new adversaries.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

A still from the docu-series | Photo Credit: Mustafa Quraishi/Netflix

Avail on 7/21/2022

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.

Avail on 7/22/2022

Blown Away: Season 3

The hot shop welcomes 10 talented new glassblowers for captivating challenges inspired by outer space, the circus, the Seven Deadly Sins and more.

The Gray Man

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

Avail on 7/25/2022

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5

This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.

A still from ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 5’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 7/26/2022

DI4RIES

First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

Street Food: USA

This season of Street Food focuses on American cooks, pit masters, taqueros, loncheros — and culinary heroes.

Avail on 7/27/2022

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

Syd and Shea welcome the newest McGee while making their clients’ dreams — anything from a work-from-home oasis to a stylish wine room — come true.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

As Shawn revs up business for the garage, Mark and the rest of the crew work on a variety of projects, including a ‘57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr.

Rebelde: Season 2

The students find many surprises upon their return to EWS: a new musical director, a new classmate, and a unique opportunity to break into the industry.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

This new documentary series chronicles a mother’s crusade against the ruthless owner of a porn site.

A still from the docu-series | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 7/28/2022

Another Self

Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families’ pasts.

Keep Breathing

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons — to survive.

A Cut Above

When he sets out to save his mother’s salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own.

Cast of ‘A Cut Above’ | Photo Credit: Raquel Espirito Santo

Avail on 7/29/2022

Fanático

After Spain’s biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol’s persona.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2

Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner. But is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.

Uncoupled

When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in Uncoupled | Photo Credit: BARBARA NITKE/NETFLIX

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

Purple Hearts

Despite their differences and against all odds, an aspiring singer-songwriter (Sofia Carson) and a Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) fall hopelessly in love.

The Entitled

Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

A detective who’s also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this Detective Conan spinoff.