New on Netflix: ‘Space Force’ Season 2, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Other highlights on the platform include comedy ‘Back to 15’ and a three-part documentary on Kanye West

Here is the full list of titles releasing soon:

Avail on 02/15/2022

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

Avail on 02/16/2022

Swap Shop: Season 2

One person’s junk is another person’s profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.

Secrets of Summer

A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

Avail on 02/17/2022

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Kurt investigates a mysterious, grisly death that seems connected to an incendiary national news story that was one of Rask’s first cases in Malmö.

Erax

During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped.

Heart Shot

High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.

Fistful of Vengeance

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special. Avail on 02/18/2022

Space Force: Season 2

Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

One of Us Is Lying

Detention brings together five disparate high schoolers, but a killing — and secrets — keep them together as a cat-and-mouse murder mystery unfolds.

The Cuphead Show!

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Avail on 02/22/2022

Love is Blind Japan (Episode 10-11)

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.

Cat Burglar

Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.

Race: Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace navigates a new NASCAR season, and newly created team, in this documentary series.

Avail on 02/24/2022

Karma’s World Music Videos

Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

Avail on 02/25/2022

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree.

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (Episode 10)

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Back to 15

Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

Vikings: Valhalla

In this sequel to “Vikings,” 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Madea’s back — hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

Restless

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

Avail on 02/28/2022

My Wonderful Life

A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.