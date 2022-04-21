New on Netflix: ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2, ‘Ozark’ Season 4, and more

Here is the full list of titles releasing this month

Here is the full list of titles releasing this month

Avail on 4/8/2022

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

Avail on 4/15/2022

Mai

A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.

Choose or Die

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

Avail on 4/19/2022

Battle Kitty

A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell.

Avail on 4/20/2022

Russian Doll: Season 2

After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

The Turning Point

A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life.

Avail on 4/21/2022

He’s Expecting

When an ad executive who thinks he’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequalities he’s never considered before.

All About Gila

Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances.

Avail on 4/22/2022

Heartstopper

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Avail on 4/26/2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, David Spade: Nothing Personal premieres globally on Netflix on April 26, 2022.

Avail on 4/27/2022

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.

Avail on 4/28/2022

Bubble

In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

Avail on 4/29/2022

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Honeymoon with My Mother

Dumped at the altar, a brokenhearted man is coerced into going through with his honeymoon... with his overbearing mother.