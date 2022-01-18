New on Netflix: ‘Ozark: Season 4,’ ‘The Royal Treatment’ and more

A documentary on footballer and global superstar Neymar, and a new season of ‘The Sinner’ are some of the other highlights

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform this month:

Avail on 1/18/2022

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 2

Upheaval reigns, order crumbles, and all heroes must now answer the call to fight the daunting forces threatening to plunge the world into darkness.

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

Avail on 1/19/2022

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

El marginal: Season 4

The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season.

Avail on 1/20/2022

The Royal Treatment

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

Avail on 1/21/2022

Summer Heat

In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.

Munich - The Edge of War

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

My Father’s Violin

After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

That Girl Lay Lay

Quirky student Sadie tries to juggle high school and keep a huge secret after her hype-girl avatar comes to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay.

Avail on 1/25/2022

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Ada and her science-loving friends are searching high and low for answers this season, from the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between!

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.

Avail on 1/26/2022

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

The Golden Globe-nominated thriller series returns for a new season.

Avail on 1/27/2022

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

Chosen

A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of “The Rain.”

Avail on 1/28/2022

Feria: The Darkest Light

In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

In From the Cold

A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

Home Team

Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton finds redemption — and reconnection — coaching his son’s youth football team in small-town Texas. Based on a true story.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

The Orbital Children

In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime... or did she?

All of Us Are Dead

A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

Coming Soon

I Am Georgina

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.