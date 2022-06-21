New on Netflix: ‘Money Heist: Korea,’ ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Avail on 6/15/2022

Maldivas

A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons - Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

God’s Favorite Idiot

In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Centauro

To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

Heart Parade

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

The Wrath of God

Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception.

Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

Avail on 6/16/2022

Rhythm + Flow France (Episode 5-7)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

After receiving heartbreaking news, Sofie’s reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Collision

Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki theater performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe.

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2

From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Teens Barney and Norma become fast friends and help each other through tough times — while having tons of spooky fun working at a haunted theme park!

Avail on 6/17/2022

The War Next-door: Season 2

The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

She: Season 2

After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire.

You Don’t Know Me

When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

Spiderhead

In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

Avail on 6/18/2022

Alchemy of Souls

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

SPRIGGAN

An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

Avail on 6/19/2022

Civil

This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Avail on 6/20/2022

Doom Of Love

On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

Avail on 6/21/2022

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

The Future Of

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

Avail on 6/22/2022

Snowflake Mountain

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless “kidults” who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season.

Love & Gelato

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

Bruna Louise: Demolition

A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

Avail on 6/23/2022

Rhythm + Flow France (Episode 8)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

First Class

Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Queen

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Avail on 6/24/2022

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Man Vs Bee

British comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter’s war with a bee.

The Man from Toronto

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Avail on 6/27/2022

Cafe Minamdang

A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

Avail on 6/28/2022

Blasted

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022.

Avail on 6/29/2022

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

The family comedy from Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps returns with new episodes.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

A brilliant young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome struggles with social interactions.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

Beauty

A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

Avail on 6/30/2022

Sharkdog: Season 2

Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-

Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.