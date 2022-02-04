New on Netflix: ‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Tall Girl 2’ and more

Other highlights on the platform include Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Fishbowl Wives’ which is based on the manga series by Kurosawa R

Here is the list of titles coming soon to the platform:

Avail on 2/1/2022

Raising Dion: Season 2

Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank)

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties — including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.

Avail on 2/2/2022

Dark Desire: Season 2

As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.

The Tinder Swindler

Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

Steven’s travels take him to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.

Avail on 2/3/2022

Finding Ola

After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

Murderville

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.

Avail on 2/4/2022

Looop Lapeta

When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

Through My Window

Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.

Avail on 2/8/2022

Child of Kamiari Month

A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

Love is Blind Japan (episode 1-5)

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Y’all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat’s first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more.

Avail on 2/9/2022

The Privilege

A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

Ideias à Venda

Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges. But to win R$200,000, they’ll also have to navigate tough challenges.

Only Jokes Allowed

Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

Avail on 2/10/2022

Into the Wind

While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.

Until Life Do Us Part

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Avail on 2/11/2022

Inventing Anna

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (episodes 1-5)

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Toy Boy: Season 2

As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

Love Tactics (Ask Taktikleri)

An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

Tall Girl 2

Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.

Love and Leashes

Bigbug

Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Anne+: The Film

Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Avail on 2/12/2022

Twenty Five Twenty One

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Avail on 2/14/2022

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Fishbowl Wives

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.