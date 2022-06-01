New on Netflix in June: ‘Peaky Blinders: Season 6,’ Pete Davidson special, and more

A still from ‘Peaky Blinders’

June 01, 2022 14:16 IST

Here is the full list of titles releasing on the platform over the next two weeks

Avail on 6/2/2022

Borgen - Power & Glory

Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

Avail on 6/3/2022

As the Crow Flies

A prominent news host watches her glitzy life unravel when an ambitious intern begins to sabotage her at work and sow discord in her marriage.

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

The obstacles have changed but don’t worry — the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.

Surviving Summer

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

Interceptor

The last officer standing on a remote missile defense base wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US.

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

Avail on 6/6/2022

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.

Featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson, Ronny Chieng,

Action Pack: Season 2

Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!

Avail on 6/7/2022

That’s My Time with David Letterman

That’s My Time with David Letterman, each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran, Naomi Ekperigin.

Avail on 6/8/2022

Baby Fever

In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

Hustle

When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. This documentary, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs.

Avail on 6/9/2022

Rhythm + Flow France (Episodes 1-4)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night.

Avail on 6/10/2022

First Kill

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Trees of Peace

Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Intimacy

A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition’s end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

Avail on 6/11/2022

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches , Rachel Feinstein, Jaye McBride

Avail on 6/13/2022

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines , Jordan Rock , Dave Sirus

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Avail on 6/14/2022

Halftime

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Iliza Shlesinger