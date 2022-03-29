New on Netflix: ‘Dasvi,’ ‘Hard Cell’ and more

Avail on 4/1/2022

Trivia Quest

Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

Battle: Freestyle

Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

Forever Out of My League

Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

The Last Bus After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

Avail on 4/5/2022

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy “In this stylish follow up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant.

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy. c. Marcus Russell Price/ Netflix © 2022 | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Marcus Russell Price

With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

Directed by Sebastian DiNatale and produced by All Things Comedy, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy premieres globally on Netflix on April 5.”

Avail on 4/6/2022

Furioza

A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

Furioza. (L to R) Mateusz Damiecki as Golden, Wojciech Zielinski as 'Kaszub' and Mateusz Banasiuk as Dawid in Furioza. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

Avail on 4/7/2022

Return to Space Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Dasvi

A politician finds out the hard way that being good with people doesn’t make you good with the syllabus of class 10th.

Avail on 4/8/2022

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (L to R) Sul Kyung-gu as Ji Gang-in in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. Cr. Jeong Kyung-hwa/Netflix © 2022 | Photo Credit: Jeong Kyung-hwa/Netflix

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

Avail on 4/12/2022

Hard Cell

Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.

The Creature Cases

Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

Avail on 4/13/2022

Smother-in-Law

Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.

Our Great National Parks An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

Avail on 4/14/2022

Ultraman: Season 2

Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.