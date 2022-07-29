New on Netflix: ‘Darlings’, ‘Indian Matchmaking Season 2’, ‘Never Have I Ever Season 3’, and more

Sima Aunty in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

July 29, 2022 12:37 IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Avail on 8/1/2022

Big Tree City

A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems.

Avail on 8/2/2022

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

Avail on 8/3/2022

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.

Buba

When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.

Don’t Blame Karma!

When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this.

A still from ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ | Photo Credit: Tamara Uribe / Netflix

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ‘99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?

Avail on 8/4/2022

Lady Tamara

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

Wedding Season

Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

(L to R) Delbert Hunt as Creed and Marisa Davila as Alex Rose in Super Giant Robot Brothers. | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.

Avail on 8/5/2022

The Sandman

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Carter

A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

Darlings

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

A still from ‘Darlings’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos.

Avail on 8/6/2022

Reclaim

Shouldering all of her family’s responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.

A still from ‘Reclaim’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 8/8/2022

Code Name: Emperor

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross.

Team Zenko Go: Season 2

Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.

Avail on 8/9/2022

I Just Killed My Dad

I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.

Avail on 8/10/2022

Instant Dream Home

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

Iron Chef Brazil

Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend.

Locke & Key: Season 3

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.

A still from ‘Locke & Key’ | Photo Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

School Tales The Series

Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

Sima Taparia, everyone’s favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses.

Heartsong

While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

Avail on 8/11/2022

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo’s journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

The time has come for brave warriors to conquer an indomitable foe. But can the ultimate sacrifice bring lasting peace — to all possible worlds?

Avail on 8/12/2022

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Romona Young as Eleanor in ‘Never Have I Ever’ | Photo Credit: LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

A Model Family

After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.

13: The Musical

After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.