New on Netflix: ‘Afterlife’ Season 3, ‘Dear Mother’ and more

A still from ‘Afterlife’

05 January 2022 20:46 IST

The third season of ‘The Hook Up Plan’ and romcom ‘Four To Dinner’ are some of the other upcoming highlights on the platform

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks:

Avail on 1/4/2022

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

With their friendship rocked by a secret romance, Elsa, Charlotte and Milou each face up to dizzying challenges and big life isions.

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it.

Avail on 1/4/2022

Action Pack

With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

Avail on 1/5/2022

Rebelde

As the EWS prepares for a new generation of students, love and friendship bloom while a mysterious society threatens to crash their musical hopes.

Four to Dinner

In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

Avail on 1/6/2022

The Club: Part 2

The source of Matilda’s guilt comes to light as a figure from the past returns. Raşel and İsmet arrive at an impasse as violence looms over Istanbul.

The Wasteland

The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.

Avail on 1/7/2022

Hype House

A revealing look at the lives of top social media stars.

Mother/Android

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend desperately search for safety.

Johnny Test: Season 2

From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.

Avail on 1/10/2022

Undercover: Season 3

Hoping to turn his life around, Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole, but his path once again crosses with Ferry Bouman.

Avail on 1/11/2022

Dear Mother

When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

Avail on 1/12/2022

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

Avail on 1/13/2022

The Journalist

A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name.

Photocopier

After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

Brazen

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

Avail on 1/14/2022

The House

This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.

Archive 81

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

This Is Not a Comedy

At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.

After Life: Season 3

While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.