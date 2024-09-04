New on JioCinema in September: ‘Penguin’, ‘Khalbali Records’, ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ and more

Here is the full list of new titles coming to JioCinema in September 2024:

The Khalbali Records

The Khalbali Records will take the viewers into the pulsating world of indie music where raw talent meets fierce ambition. Directed by Devanshu Singh, Khalbali Records features the talented cast of Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra and popular Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep. The soundtrack is composed by the immensely talented Amit Trivedi & Azadi records. The show will start streaming on 12th September.

The Fall Guy

Inspired by the 80’s show with the same name, The Fall Guy, by action director David Leitch of the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw fame, brings together Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt. Watch the exciting mystery unfold with some truly unbelievable action and unmissable laughs in the language of your choice from 3rd September.

The Penguin

The Penguin series showcases the escapes of Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin. He engages in a high-stakes power battle with the daughter of his late employer, Carmine Falcone, as he starts to make his mark in Gotham City’s criminal underground network. Suspense and intrigue are guaranteed as the fight to control the family’s crime empire intensifies. The series will stream from 20th September.

Visfot

Fardeen Khan’s upcoming movie Visfot, premiering on 6th September, is an exhilarating Bollywood action-thriller that guarantees a captivating cinematic experience. Directed by Kookie Gulati and featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles, this film is a remake of the Venezuelan blockbuster Rock Paper Scissors’.

Honeymoon Photographer

Honeymoon Photographer follows lead actress Asha Negi as Ambika Nath, who transitions from documenting honeymoons to becoming entangled in the mysterious death of Adhir Irani. The series features an impressive cast, including Zoya Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jason Tham, Sahil Salathia, and Ritika Murthy. This thrilling mystery series will stream from 27th September.

Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Dus June ki Raat season 2 will also be launched. For the kids, there’s a special line-up starting with Rudra on the 6th of September and Bhoot Bandhus in Bhoot World on the 14th of September. The platform will also stream the Anubandha Awards starting 20th September, where prominent stars, technicians, and writers of the Kannada television industry are felicitated for their achievements and contributions.

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to set the screens on fire with nonstop drama and thrilling twists this September with daily episodes at 9 PM.