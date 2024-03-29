New on Disney+Hotstar in April: ‘Wish’, ‘Tiger’, ‘The Veil’, ‘Masterchef Australia Season 16’ and more

March 29, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Disney Titles

Wish (April 3) (English)

“Wish” is a captivating, animated musical-comedy about the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

The Secret Score (April 17) (Spanish)

Maya and her friends find a musical score that grants them magical powers. Together they try to keep it a secret, not knowing that someone with dark intentions is looking for it. As they go on adventures together, they gain a deeper understanding of each other and themselves. Ultimately, they will have to ask themselves if the world is ready for magic.

Tiger (April 22) (English)

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature’s “Tiger” lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Combining fast-paced action with remarkably intimate moments, Disneynature’s all-new original feature film streams on Disney+ beginning on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

Tigers on the Rise (April 22) (English)

Narrated by Blair Underwood, Disneynature’s “Tigers on the Rise” celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists, and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist. Directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli, “Tigers on the Rise” begins streaming on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

Other Titles

Vanderpump Villa (April 1) (English)

Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.

BLUEY

“Ghostbasket” (April 7)

A brand-new “Bluey” episode: Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and wher little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

“The Sign” (28-minute special) (April 14)

“The Sign” marks “Bluey”’s longest-ever episode. Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

UFO Factory (April 3) (Spanish)

The few elderly people still living in the ruined mining town of Ogarrio del Cobre want to attract tourists to pay off their debt to the government, which is threatening to dispossess them of their lands. In desperation, they involve Dalí Montoro, a forty-year-old who uses lies as a shield to hide that his life is a failure, especially to his son Marvin, whom he wants to believe he is not a loser. Dalí’s mission, supported by the villagers, is to fake a UFO has crashed in Ogarrio, as indicated by the prophecy of the millionaire cult of the Pleiadians of Ashtar whom they plan to attract, along with other curious people so they can bring money into the village.

The Fable (April 6) (Japanese)

How is the most talented genius assassin ever not supposed to kill anyone? Specially trained since he was a child to be a hitman, the invincible killing genius known as Fable can eradicate any opponent in six seconds or less. But then, one day, the boss of the organization suddenly orders him not to kill anyone for a year, and to live an ordinary life. Under the name Akira Sato, Fable takes on his assignment as a pro to live the life of a totally normal person. But in the background of this peaceful life lurks a foreboding atmosphere that will not let him be. Thus begins Fable’s cool, humorous, and slightly eccentric one-year hiatus from killing.

GO! GO! Loser Ranger! (April 7) (Season 1) (Japanese)

What if the 13-year-long battle for survival that had been ongoing between the monsters and the Ranger Force was actually a farce all along? With their old hideout and bosses wiped out, the surviving Dusters make a secret agreement with the Ranger Force to engage in the weekly Sunday Showdown - one where they will always be defeated. Tired of this charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!

Blood Free (April 10) (Korean)

It is year 2025. Instead of slaughtering animals for their meat, BF, a biotechnology company, uses their technology to provide the world with cultured meat. Yun Jayu is a businesswoman who has successfully transformed BF into a global company. However, those who are after her and her company continue to grow in number, and she is repeatedly subjected to death threats and terrorism. As a result, BF hires Woo Chaewoon, a former commissioned officer, to protect her. Suspiciously enough, Chaewoon does everything Jayu needs with perfect timing. Could he truly be just a bodyguard? Secrets and suspicions grow within BF and among those involved. What kinds of secrets do they have, and what are their motives?

See You in Another Life (April 17) (Spanish)

This series is adapted from the book by Manuel Jabois’ “Nos vemos en esta vida o en la otra” (We’ll Meet in This Life or the Next). Based on the interview he conducted with Gabriel Montoya Vidal (“Baby”) in 2014, it tells of his involvement in the worst Jihadi terrorist attack on European soil in March of 2004. At the time of the attack, Baby was a sixteen-year-old who helped transport the explosives that would be used in Madrid on March 11, 2004. Baby was the first person to be sentenced for the attack. His evidence was vital in the mega-trial held in 2007.

Chief Detective 1958 (April 19) (Korean)

In a turbulent age of political intrigue and widespread corruption, the hope for a better tomorrow flickers faintly, like a flame in the wind. Enter Park Yeonghan, a modest yet resolute detective from the countryside. He teams up with his fiery junior Sangsun, the mighty Gyeonghwan, and the elite Hojeong to uphold justice. For Yeonghan, the mission as a police officer is clear: to stop the unchecked reign of the wicked and safeguard the innocent from harm. In a world where darkness prevails, Yeonghan and his eclectic team stand as beacons of hope, battling for justice with relentless determination and unconventional brilliance.

Secrets of the Octopus (April 22) (English)

Just beyond our shores, a creature with extraordinary powers rules its domain. Experience new science, amazing moments, and stunning, never-before-seen behavior with 8 different octopus species around the world. Journey with our octopus characters as they adapt, learn, intimidate and co-operate — each with their own unique personalities. No animal is so different… and yet, so like us.

MasterChef Australia (April 23) (Season 16) (English)

Andy Allen carries on Jock Zonfrillo’s legacy alongside three acclaimed new judges: MasterChef Australia alumnus Poh Ling Yeow, food critic and journalist Sofia Levin, and multi–Michelin Star award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli. The new judging panel will mentor this season’s crop of contenders through exciting challenges designed to test and develop them, whilst honing their skills at every turn. The competition will be fierce as it once again assembles Australia’s best home cooks to vie for the coveted title of winner of MasterChef Australia, 2024 and $250,000 in prize money.

House of the Owl (April 24) (Japanese)

At the height of his career and powers, Japan’s master fixer, who has guided politicians and business heads through some of Japan’s biggest scandals and triumphs, must maneuver through his last and biggest fix. Meanwhile, he must come to grips with the problems that besiege his own family as he discovers that fixing his family is sometimes harder than fixing a country.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (April 26) (English)

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is a four-part, all access series chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of the iconic band Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock ‘n roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a halt.

FX’s The Veil (April 30) (English)

Starring Elisabeth Moss, FX’s The Veil is a spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert potential disaster.

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (Coming in April) (English)

Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us on a journey to dive into and discover the wild, wonderful, and unpredictable world of birds.

Farm Dreams (Coming in April) (English)

Farming expert Indy Officinalis visits budding farmers and farms who need help in bringing their dreams to life.