New on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘Koffee With Karan’, ‘Vikram’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar this month include ‘Shoorveer’ and a new season of ‘Ámerican Horror Story’

Other highlights that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar this month include ‘Shoorveer’ and a new season of ‘Ámerican Horror Story’

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

Disney Titles

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (July 8)

Mickey Mouse and his friends recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular. The voice cast of the series include Chris Diamantopoulos, Kaitlyn Robrock, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo, and Tress MacNeille.

Zombies 3 (July 15)

The third installment of the Disney+ Original movie franchise stars Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, Kyra Tantao, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery and RuPaul Charles.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 (July 27)

In the upcoming season, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. Recurring cast members include Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, Adrian Lyles. Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles.

Light and Magic Season 1 (July 27)

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Through this series, viewers can learn about what inspired some of the most legendary Hollywood filmmakers in history and follow their stories, from their earlier personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

Indian Titles

Koffee With Karan (July 7)

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is back for its seven season, with more celebrity guests, unique combinations, new exciting games and of course, the fan-favourite rapid-fire round

Karan Johar | Photo Credit: Karan Johar/Twitter

Vikram (July 8)

After three men are murdered by a mysterious gang, Amar (Fahadh Faasil), the head of a special investigation team, is assigned to find the killers. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s follow-up gangster film to Kaithi (2018) has Kamal Haasan, Fahadh, and Vijay Sethupathi battling it out for revenge and justice.

Shoorveer (July 15)

As the nation faces an imminent attack that could cripple the country and its defence systems, an elite joint services unit rises to the occasion of safeguarding the nation, but little do they know that this mission will test the limits of their courage and grit. The series stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani

Good Luck Jerry (July 29)

The film is a survival story of a docile girl named Jerry (24) living with her mother Sarbati and younger sister Cherry. Hell breaks out when Sarbati is diagnosed with cancer and they need money to cure it. This leads Jerry into the drug world of Punjab. The film is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Hulu Titles

The Princess (July 2)

In The Princess, a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the sociopath to whom she is betrothed and is kidnapped and locked in a tower. With her vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, she must protect her family and save the kingdom. The cast includes Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Bozhidar Hristov

Candy Season 1 (July 15)

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife with a good husband, two kids, and a nice house, but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom, until someone tells her to shush. The results turn out to be deadly. The series is headlined by Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

American Horror Story Season 2 (Coming Soon)

American Horror Story is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series of the same name.

Other International Titles

Everything’s Trash Season 1 (July 14)

Phoebe is a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. The series stars Moses Storm, Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Nneka Okafor, Toccarra Cash, and Brandon Jay McLaren

America the Beautiful Season 1 (July 4)

Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, this is the jaw-dropping story of North America’s picturesque lands and its amazing animals. It takes the viewers on a journey through the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland to witness the animals of North America overcoming the elements and thriving.

Santa Evita (AKA Holy Evita) Season 1

This is the story of Eva Perón after her death, whose body had an eventful journey that lasted for 22 years and was every bit as eventful as her 33 years of life. The series stars Natalia Oreiro, Ernesto Alterio, and Diego Velázquez, with the special participation of Francesc Orella and Darío Grandinetti

City on a Hill Season 3 (July 10)

Having left the FBI, Jackie Rohr lands a new gig running security for a wealthy family in Boston's high society Beacon Hill. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. The series stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E Banks, and Matthew Del Negro

The Bob's Burgers Movie (July 13)

The animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure is based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.

Big Mouth Season 1 (July 29)

A lawyer with a ten-per cent winning rate is caught up in a murder case and becomes the notorious and genius con artist, Big Mouse, overnight. In order to survive and protect his family, he tries to reveal the true colours of the privileged people involved in a huge conspiracy.

Dubbed International Hit Shows

Rain or Shine (Korean) (July 7)

In the rubble of tragedy, Gang-du and Mun-su find a common ground of hope.

Fantastic (Korean) (July 7)

Faced with death, So-hye decides to live the best story of her life.

Untouchable (Korean) (July 14)

The Jang family, that's had domination over the city of Bukcheon for 3 generations, walks the dangerous line between forgiveness and punishment.

Hidden (Turkish) (July 21)

Handan, a single mother of three, is envious of the luxurious lives she sees on social media. However, her life takes a turn when she meets a mysterious couple.