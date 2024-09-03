New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: ‘Kill’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21, ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2, and more

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Kill (September 6)

Filled with blood shed and power packed action sequences the film unfolds aboard a speeding train, where a routine journey from Ranchi to New Delhi escalates into a high-stakes battle as commandos confront a ruthless group of bandits. Starring Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

Taaza Khabar Season 2 (September 27)

The series thrusts us back into the chaotic world of Vasya (Bhuvan Bam), whose family and friends are left reeling from his faked death and drowning in debt. Driven by a desperate need to protect his loved ones, Vasya steps out of the shadows, determined to use his powers for good this time. But his comeback won’t be easy—with dangerous new enemies, led by Jaaved Jaaferi’s ruthless Yusuf, standing in his way. As Vasya battles to pay off the debt and save his family, he faces an intense showdown that could change his life forever. This season promises high stakes, unexpected twists, and a battle of wits that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal (August 30) (Season 3) (Tamil)

Siragugal School’s humongous transformation in the past 6 years attracts more trouble. Guna and Malar’s efforts are once again challenged by Nachiappan. A wonderful journey begins With New Students and New stories. This story revolves around Maha, Karthick, Saravanan, Madhi, Yamini and many more. This season reveals how their lives are intertwined.

DISNEY & PIXAR TITLES

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons (Season 1) (September 4) (English)

Join some of your favourite Pixar characters for adventures set in the world of LEGO! Each of the 5 BrickToon stories delivers familiar faces and places, with heart, humour and a LEGO twist. Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her triplet brothers through a “beary” rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighbourhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!

Ayla & the Mirrors (Season 1) (September 27) (Spanish)

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, is orphaned after the unexpected death of her millionaire father. She suffers post-traumatic shock that leaves her without memories of her past. While the police try to find out her identity, she is sent to a shelter called El Bosque. There she meets Inés, her new roommate, and The Mirrors, a group of boys and girls from the centre with a passion for dancing. With their help, Ayla finds her place and discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. But not everything will be so easy for Ayla. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure that the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

MARVEL TITLES

Agatha All Along (Season 1) (September 19) (English, Hindi)

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

STAR WARS TITLES

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Season 1) (September 13) (English)

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artefact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into an adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

OTHER TITLES

FX’s English Teacher (Season 1) (September 3) (English)

The series stars Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it.

Murai in Love (Season 1) (September 4) (Japanese)

Murai is a second-year student at Takebe Gakuen High School enrolled in the college preparatory course. His homeroom teacher, Tanaka, summons him to her office after he declares that his post-high school plans are to marry her. Tanaka rejects Murai, telling him that she would never be interested in a boy with long, black hair. Secretly an otaku, she has eyes only for Hitotose, a character from an otome video game. The next day, Murai appears before Tanaka a changed man. Having cut his hair short and dyed it blond, Murai looks exactly like her beloved Hitotose. Tanaka is unable to hide her shock at this sudden development and tries to distance herself from Murai, while Murai presses on in his attempts to romance his teacher.

Tell Me Lies (Season 2) (September 6) (English)

The second season picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic - which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

Seoul Busters (Season 1) (September 11) (Korean)

Every year, Songwon Police Violent Crimes Unit 2 wins the dubious honor of worst performance in the country. After failing to catch a criminal, the team’s chief is transferred to a remote island. The team is exiled to a makeshift office in an abandoned daycare center, where they receive a new case. Enter Yubin, their new, enigmatic leader, who turns the case around. The team is skeptical of Yubin’s methods at first, but they gradually bond as they solve cases together. Can this misfit squad transform into the best-performing team in the nation?

Los Chávez (Season 1) (September 11) (Spanish)

Away from the boxing ring, Julio César Chávez faces challenges to reunite his family, which is spread across Tijuana, Culiacán, Mexico City, and Los Angeles. Through Julio’s perspective, the complexities of his inter-family relationships are unveiled, as they’ve been scarred by emotional distancing and resentment as a result of his addictions. Julio’s daughter Nicole tries to reunite the family through a game in which they would all present their “wishes.” Julio’s wife, Myriam, kicks off the game, challenging Julio to confront his insecurities. The series features touching and funny moments as Julio struggles to reconcile with his sons Omar and Junior. The emotional celebration of Julio and Myriam’s wedding highlights a new beginning filled with hope and new challenges.

In Vogue: The 90’s (Season 1) (September 13) (English)

This definitive story of the fashion industry in the ‘90s is told through the eyes of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, Hamish Bowles, and an A-list cast. From Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham to Mary J. Blige, the series reveals the inside story of the decade that made celebrities out of supermodels and style icons out of music moguls. Through Hollywood, the Met Gala, hip-hop, each episode in this six-part series centers on a defining 90s moment.

FX’s The Old Man (Season 2) (September 13) (English)

In the series, former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) set off to recover Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped. As the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications, and Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves into Chase’s world.

How To Die Alone (September 13) (English)

The film follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

UnPrisoned (Season 2) (September 16) (English)

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – other than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a ‘family radical healing coach,’ who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds, and family secrets holding them back.

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (Season 1) (September 18) (English)

The first installment is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.

The Judge from Hell (Season 1) (September 21) (Korean)

When a demon is sent to Earth with a mission to bring people back to hell, it possesses a local judge as a means to achieve its goal in the series, a new romantic Korean crime drama. Bitna, a problematic judge known for handing out light sentences, is widely criticized for her leniency. What the public doesn’t know is that Bitna is possessed by a demon determined to drag ten criminals back to hell. Determined and seemingly unstoppable, things take a turn for Bitna when she begins to develop feelings for detective Daon. Will the demon be able to complete her mission or give it all up for the detective of her dreams?

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5) (September 24) (English)

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand ( Rob Lowe ) and Vega ( Gina Torres ), along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd ( Jim Parrack ) resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt ( Jackson Pace ), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan ( Natacha Karam ) and Paul ( Brian Michael Smith ) apply for the promotion.

Mama Cake (Season 1) (September 25) (Spanish)

Maria is a senior lady who decides to reopen her business, the Mama Cake bakery, except this time around she will add a special touch to her cakes and pastries. Although she has no ill intent, her success and the circumstances will lead to problems with the police and Hans, the local drug dealer. Maria now runs the risk of losing her business, her grandson, and even her own life.

FX’s Grotesquerie (Season 1) (September 26) (English)

Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the “Catholic Guardian.” Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 21) (September 27) (English)

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, the series is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now approaching its 20th season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

9-1-1 (Season 8) (September 27) (English)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

Doctor Odyssey (Season 1) (September 27) (English)

From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

MACROSS Zero (September 27) (Japanese)

A.D. 2008. Earth is burning with the flames of war. It all started back in 1999, when the mysterious alien ASS-1 spacecraft crashed onto South Ataria Island. This event divided the world into two camps, the U.N. Government, who wants to unite humanity against alien threats, and the Anti-Unification Alliance. Conflicts between the two sides finally exploded into the Unification War in 2001. Several years later, U.N. Military pilot, Shin Kudo, gets shot down and washes ashore on Mayan Island. Priestess Sara Nome, and her sister, Mao, rescue Shin as the U.N. Military and the Anti-Unification Alliance detect signs of a Protoculture relic in the waters near the island. When the war reaches the peaceful island, Shin, Sara, and Mao get caught in the fierce struggle for the Bird Human.

The Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS II (September 27) (Japanese)

In the year 2090, the Space Battleship Macross that once saved Earth has turned into a city monument, and the human race now enjoys prosperity alongside the Zentran. However, a war between the Extrasolar species Marduk, who invaded the solar system, and the U.N. Military breaks out unexpectedly. Hibiki, a TV reporter who is always out to get the biggest scoops, heads to the battlefield to capture scenes of the Minmay Attack. Amid the chaos, Hibiki manages to get into the enemy’s battleship and encounters Ishtar, a beautiful young girl in a slumber.

The Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS: Flash Back 2012 (September 27) (Japanese)

In 2012, Minmay’s Sayonara Concert is being held in Macross City on Earth. At the same time, the first space emigration ship Megaroad-01 is about to set sail with Misa Hayase as the Captain and Hikaru Ichijo as the commander of the escort unit. This is a collection of music videos featuring iconic scenes from Minmay’s memory.

MACROSS PLUS MOVIE EDITION (September 27) (Japanese)

In the year A.D. 2040, on Planet Eden, humanity’s first emigration planet, Project Super Nova is being conducted to decide on the successor of the next Variable Fighter. Isamu Dyson, an outstanding pilot assigned to the Variable Fighter YF-19, is reunited with his childhood friend Guld Goa Bowman, who is also the test pilot for YF-21, the competing Fighter. At the same time, Myung Fang Lone, the producer of Sharon Apple, a popular Virtual Singer, who also happens to be Isamu and Guld’s childhood friend, arrives at Eden. The three, whose paths once diverged after a certain incident in the past, come together once again.

MACROSS PLUS (September 27) (Japanese)

In A.D. 2040, the story unfolds on Planet Eden, humanity’s first emigration planet. Isamu Dyson, an outstanding pilot, is assigned to New Edwards Test Flight Center as the test pilot for YF-19, a prototype Variable Fighter. There, he meets Guld Goa Bowman, the test pilot for YF-21. As former best friends and rivals, the two compete to have their aircraft adopted as the new successor. At the same time, Myung Fang Lone, the producer of the Virtual Singer Sharon Apple, who also happens to be Isamu and Guld’s childhood friend, arrives at Eden to hold a concert. The fateful reunion between these three friends marks the beginning of a major incident.

