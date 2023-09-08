New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: ‘Kaala’, ‘I Am Groot’ Season 2, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2, and more

September 08, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

INDIAN TITLES

The Freelancer (Sept 1)

A single misplaced word could mean death, and a new bride finds herself in such a situation in a conflict-ridden land. Who will save her?

Kaala (Sept 15)

Falsely accused in the hawala operation he just cracked after years of hard work, IB Officer Ritwik, goes on-the-run with his step-sister Aaloka and follows the bloody trail of hawala money from Kolkata to a secret tunnel at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As the past unravels, Ritwik finds out the truth about his father and the saga of revenge that began 30 years ago.

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

All Wet (1927) (Sept 5)

Hot dog vendor Oswald the lucky rabbit takes a break from the daily grind and poses as a lifeguard to impress lovely beachgoer Fanny Cottontail. When Fanny’s pretend distress turns into real trouble, Oswald rows to the rescue and the pair make waves as they battle their way back to shore.

Trolley Troubles (1927) (Sept 5)

Trolley Troubles launched Walt Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoon series (although it was actually the second short to go into production) and features Oswald as a trolley conductor trying to keep things on track. Along the way, he faces a cabin full of rowdy bunny passengers, impossibly steep hills, a stubborn cow, a charging goat and other obstacles.

Bone Trouble (1940) (Sept 8)

This first official entry in the Pluto cartoon series finds our intrepid pup on the run after stealing a bone from Butch the bulldog, and finding refuge in a carnival “Hall of Mirrors.” His initial fear of the distortions leads to a fun-filled adventure where he takes advantage of the mirrors to fend off Butch.

Merbabies (1938) (Sept 8)

Walt Disney enlisted former colleagues Hugh Harman and Rudy Ising to help create this underwater Silly Symphony. Ocean waves form merbabies who are summoned to an aquatic circus playground on the ocean floor, where they interact with a parade of seahorses, starfish and other marine life, before disappearing into the surface from which they came.

Mickey’s Kangaroo (1935) (Sept 8)

Mickey and Pluto spring into action when an Australian friend sends a boxing kangaroo and her child their way. Pluto is hopping mad at first when the visitors wreck his new doghouse and eat his food, but Mickey welcomes the opportunity to have a boxing partner. All’s well that ends well as they come together as a most unusual extended family.

Playful Pluto (1934) (Sept 8)

Pluto tries to help Mickey with some spring cleaning and leaf gathering, but the day descends into chaos with the arrival of a whirlwind, a leaky hose with a mind all its own, and a fly invasion. Pluto gets into a sticky situation with a roll of flypaper, which leads to some of his most memorable scenes.

The Barn Dance (1929) (Sept 8)

Minnie Mouse has to choose between two dance partners, as clumsy Mickey competes with the more experienced Pete for the pleasure of her company. Mickey uses balloons to make himself lighter on his feet, but gets busted and comes up short.

Junior Pluto (1942) (Sept 8)

Pluto and Pluto Junior are enjoying a lazy afternoon snooze when the playful pup tangles with a ball, a balloon, a worm, a bird, and a clothesline. Pluto rescues his son from a precarious situation, gets hung up in the process, but manages to land with a splash.

OTHER DISNEY TITLES

The Little Mermaid (Sept 6) (English, Hindi)

In this breathtaking live-action reimagining of the beloved animated musical classic, a spirited young mermaid must follow her heart. She makes a deal with an evil sea witch that allows her to experience life on land, but that ultimately puts her life in jeopardy.

Lang Lang Plays Disney (Sept 15)

World renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney’s most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China.

DISNEY LAUNCHPAD SHORTS

Beautiful, FL (Sept 29)

Determined to win an ice cream competition with a flavor inspired by her late Tia Abuela’s Puerto Rican treats, a teen girl turns to her trailer park neighbors to help figure out the winning recipe.

Black Belts (Sept 29)

Determined to prove himself a Compton legend like his ex-fighter dad, an offbeat teen steals the family’s secret martial arts technique to use at a well-renowned underground dojo. Seeking respect amongst peers, he learns quickly that there’s more to being a man than throwing hands.

The Ghost (Sept 29)

Twelve-year-old Clarice Cheung feels like she’s invisible, especially next to her older sister Naomi. But when a fight breaks out at the dinner table, it awakens a ghost that begins taking the family, one by one. Now Clarice and Naomi must work together to stop this powerful spirit, before their family is torn apart forever.

Maxine (Sept 29)

Nervous about introducing her first girlfriend to her family, Allie gets help from the spirit of a long-lost relative during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Project CC (Sept 29)

A brilliant child scientist must join forces with her sister when a cloning experiment goes awry.

The Roof (Sept 29)

After being sent to stay with their grandfather, a Northern Cheyenne teen discovers a connection to their family and community in a way they never thought possible.

MARVEL TITLES

I Am Groot (Season 2) | (5 episodes) (Sept 6)

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Sept 13)

Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion (Sept 20)

Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion was born. Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury’s career.

OTHER TITLES

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (Season 2) | (15 episodes) (Sept 13)

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic club.

Han River Police (Season 1) | (6 episodes) (Sept 13) (Korean)

This new buddy action-comedy series stars Kwone Sangwoo (Curtain Call) and Kim Hiewon (Moving) as members of the Han River Police Force who have to work together despite their contrasting personalities. The story will follow the hot-tempered ‘Dujin’ (Kwone Sangwoo) and the laid-back ‘Chunseok’ (Kim Hiewon), and how they bring humour and action while trying to maintain peace along the Han River. This includes saving someone who fell from a river ferry, a gang fight, chase scenes and more. The series will also star Lee Sangyi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Bae Dabin (It’s Beautiful Now), and Shin Hyeonseung (Adamas).

Phoenix: Eden17 (Season 1) | (4 episodes) (Sept 13)(Japanese)

The brand new anime series follows a woman called Romi and her partner, as they depart from the devastated Earth and head for a new life on the planet Eden17. However, life has already been made extinct on the new world, so Romi finds herself eking out an even harsher life there.

National Geographic’s Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory | (6 episodes) (Sept 13)

Bertie Gregory is back, and this time, the adventures are even more epic! Bertie takes us to the most spectacular corners of our planet — from Antarctica to Africa and South America to Asia – tracking down extraordinary animals to capture their daily lives like never before. Armed with drones, state-of-the-art cameras, and underwater tech, he and his team brave subzero seas, climb snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air to reveal the challenges these animals endure, their fierce rivalries, and the threats they face on our changing planet. The series shows all the behind-the-scenes moments he and his team face while adapting to unpredictable wildlife in remote environments where filming rarely goes as planned. There is no script for this unique series, but through it all, Bertie brings the audience with him every step of the way

The Other Black Girl | (10 episodes) ( Sept 15)

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spiralsand discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun (Season 2) | (12 episodes) (Sept 16) (Korean)

“Arthdal Chronicles” is returning with its second season. It will take place about a decade after King Tagon ascended the throne. Viewers can also enjoy the first season on Disney+ Hotstar.

This Fool (Season 2) | (10 episodes) (Sept 20)

This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio’s job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

The Worst of Evil (Season 1) | (12 episodes) (Sept 27) (Korean)

The new series has been directed by Han Dongwook, and it stars Ji Changwook, Wi Hajun, and Lim Semi. This all-new crime action drama tells the story of an undercover investigation by police officer ‘Junmo’ (Ji Changwook), who is stunned to discover his wife and fellow officer ‘Euijeong’ (Lim Semi) has volunteered for the same assignment and that she has a mysterious past with the city’s new drug lord, ‘Guicheul’ (Wi Hajun).

The Kardashians (Season 4) | (10 episodes) (Sept 30)

The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.