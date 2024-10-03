New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Vaazhai,’ ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8, ‘Hold Your Breath,’ and more

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Bigg Boss (Season 8) (October 6) (Tamil)

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is set to launch on October 6, with Vijay Sethupathi making his debut as the host, replacing Kamal Haasan. This season promises fresh dynamics, with Sethupathi bringing his unique style to the iconic reality show. Fans are excited to see how he will handle the drama and conflicts in the Bigg Boss house. The show will air daily on Vijay TV, and viewers can catch the 24x7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring they don’t miss any action.

Vaazhai (October 11) (Tamil)

Vaazhai, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is set in rural Tirunelveli during the late 1990s. The film revolves around a young boy, Sivanaindham, who works in banana plantations while also balancing his school life. Sivanaindham dreads the backbreaking task of carrying banana stalks, a job he does to support his family. His bond with his friend Sekhar, and his interactions with his community, highlight the struggles of growing up in a harsh environment. The story takes a pivotal turn when Sivanaindham decides to skip work one day, leading to a series of events that have a life-changing impact on him and his village. The film captures the protagonist’s journey of navigating the challenges posed by his socio-economic conditions, while also offering a deep reflection on ambition, self-identity, and social justice.

Reeta Sanyal (October 14) (Hindi)

A lawyer, a detective, and a chameleon taking on cases that will make sure you’re at the edge of your seats! Disney+ Hotstar is bringing you a thrilling new show, Reeta Sanyal, starring the fierce and fabulous Adah Sharma. Join Reeta as she dives into a whirlwind of cases navigating through complex waters of justice. With her sharp mind and chameleon-like skills, will she be able to steer through the tumultuous game of justice? Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions and directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the series is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan.

DISNEY TITLES

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 1) (October 30) (English)

Billie, a powerful young wizard at the centre of a mysterious prophecy, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers — Justin Russo.

MARVEL TITLES

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Season 2) (October 18) (English)

In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past?

OTHER TITLES

Hold Your Breath (October 3) (English)

Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret (Sarah Paulson) and her two daughters, Rose (Amiah Miller) and Ollie (Alona Jane Robbins), tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work. As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one?

La Maquina (Season 1) (October 9) (English)

After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organisation rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

Abbott Elementary (Season 4) (October 10) (English)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Mr. Crocket (October 11) (English)

A single mother thinks she’s found the key to calming her child down – a VHS copy of a strange children’s program named Mr. Crocket’s World. However, a darker, bloodier secret waits to invade their home from inside the tape.

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1) (October 11) (Spanish)

Gracia and Paloma return to Las Sabinas to look after their father, Emilio. Gracia reunites with her childhood sweetheart, Miguel, who is now engaged to Esther. Miguel’s brother, Tano, who was also in love with Gracia, decides to make his move when he sees her again. Paloma takes over the family’s land and clashes with landowner Paca Utrera, who has a nefarious plan for the village. Emilio must win back his daughters’ affection, but a terrible secret he shares with Paca stands in the way. Miguel and Tano’s mother, Silvia, are eager for Gracia to leave Manterana. Young Óscar is found dead under strange circumstances. Manuela must investigate the murder with the help of Óscar’s brother, Álex, who is a priest.

Jeong-Nyeon: The Star is Born (Season 1) (October 12) (Korean)

Jeongnyeon is a girl from Mokpo with a gifted voice who wants nothing but to get rich for her poor family. While singing at the market to attract customers, she meets Okgyeong, the greatest gukgeuk star of her time. Through Okgyeong, Jeongnyeon discovers gukgeuk, Korean female classical opera, for the first time and is mesmerized by the art. Despite her mother’s opposition, Jeongnyeon joins Maeran Gukgeukdan in Seoul. Now her only focus is to become the best gukgeuk actor after Okgyeong! Jeongnyeon has always been confident in her singing but is threatened by Youngseo, an elite gukgeuk trainee. As she quickly rises to be on par with Youngseo, Jeongnyeon faces unexpected challenges. This is a coming-of-age story of competition, solidarity, and the journey to becoming the best gukgeuk actor.

Nemesis (Season 1) (October 16) (Dutch)

Nemesis is a conspiracy thriller about financial crime and tax evasion at the highest levels in the Netherlands: a shadow world of postbox companies and dead-end paper trails. Sylvia van Maele, public prosecutor in The Hague, and Lars van Deurnen, a detective with the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service, follow a trail of money and murder in their search for the perpetrators. They are thwarted by a ruthless elite desperate to retain their wealth and power at any cost. When the boundaries between Sylvia’s personal and professional lives start to crumble, she quickly realises that the rules and practices that prevent her from doing her job are there for a reason. She must learn to trust her intuition in order to survive, even if it means going up against the people she trusts most.

Rivals (Season 1) (October 18) (English)

Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, Rivals follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara who is caught in the crossfire. Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanizing Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. In the backstabbing world of TV where it is every man and woman for themselves, can true love really blossom?

Carved (October 21) (English)

On Halloween 1993, 2 years after a deadly nuclear spill, the staff of a historic pioneer village attraction must work together to survive the attack of a monstrous killer pumpkin set on revenge.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6) (October 22) (English)

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their former familiar and current human friend, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as well as their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal). After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street). In the sixth and final season of the Emmy®-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

Macross 7 (October 23) (Japanese)

A.D. 2045. The Seventh New Macross Class Ship, Macross 7, is on a colonization mission in deep space carrying one million people in its fleet. The rock band Fire Bomber and its vocalists, Basara and Mylene, the seventh daughter of Captain Max and Mayor Milia, are performing aboard the main residential spacecraft, City 7, when unknown enemies attack the fleet. As the U.N. Military’s elite forces struggle in battle, Basara, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, joins the fray with his red Valkyrie. However, instead of opening fire, he attacks with his passionate singing, baffling both enemies and allies alike. The military soon learns the mysterious enemy are after Spiritia, the life energy of human beings. They also realize the key to winning this fight lies in the power of Basara’s singing.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (October 25) (English)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (October 30) (English)

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?