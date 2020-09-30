New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2, ‘This is Us’, ‘The Undoing’ and more

Baby Yoda is back this month, along with a movie on the incredible story of America’s first astronauts, as well as Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s new mini-series

October on Disney+Hotstar Premium brings with it a range of shows and movies on the platform to choose from, be it space saga The Right Stuff starring Patrick J. Adams, or the second season of The Mandalorian, in which Baby Yoda returns!

Furthermore, the movie adaptation of the beloved literary classic, The Call Of The Wild, arrives with Harrison Ford in the lead, as new limited series The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Here is the full list of titles coming this October:

Upcoming Shows

Warrior S2 (3 Oct)

HBO’s crime-action series returns with season 2. In San Francisco, California, Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China, leads a colourful life as he becomes a hatchet man for a powerful tong.

Cast: Andrew Koji, Dianne Doan, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin

neXt (7 Oct)

Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc discovers that one of his own creations — a powerful A.I. called neXt — might spell doom for humankind, so he tries to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world.

When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar, whose strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team. Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.

Cast: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlow, Aaron Clifton Moten, Jason Butler Harner, Gerardo Celasco

The Right Stuff (9 Oct)

The incredible story of America’s first astronauts begins right here on Earth in The Right Stuff with a two-episode premiere on Friday, October 9. Based on the bestselling book by Tom Wolfe, the eight-episode season is an inspirational look at the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the iconic story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury 7. The Right Stuff” takes a clear-eyed look at America’s first “reality show,” when ambitious astronauts and their families became instant celebrities in a competition of money, fame and immortality.

Cast: Jake McDorman, Patrick J. Adams, Colin O’Donoghue, Eloise Mumford, James Lafferty Nora Zehetner, Eric Ladin, Patrick Fischler, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock, Shannon Lucio, Jackson Pace, Josh Cooke

Meet the Chimps (16 Oct)

“Meet the Chimps” takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

Narrated by Jane Lynch, this six-part series, tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet the Chimps” puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center.

Narrator: Jane Lynch

This is Us S5 (28 Oct)

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. The series returns with its fifth season and will follow up on stories from the previous season.

Cast: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk and Griffin Dunne

The Mandalorian S2 (30 Oct)

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte

Upcoming Movies

The Call of the Wild (5 Oct)

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, The Call Of The Wild vividly brings to life the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog, and John Thornton, the man Buck must learn to trust. When he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world.

Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell

Clouds (16 Oct)

Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams.

With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver, Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy and his parents, Rob and Laura; Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music

Cast: Fin Argus, Neve Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, Dylan Everett, Vivien Endicott Douglas, Summer H. Howell

Upcoming Mini-series

The Undoing (25 Oct)

This new limited series focuses on Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan, and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace’s seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse and a chain of terrible revelations.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Édgar Ramírez, Lily Rabe

Once upon a Snowman (23 Oct)

The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

Voices: Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Chris Williams