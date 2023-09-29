New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Loki Season 2’, ‘Sultan of Delhi’, ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3, and more

September 29, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

INDIAN TITLES

Sultan of Delhi (Oct 13)

Recreating the magic of the vintage era of the 60’s, Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

MARVEL TITLES

Loki (Season 2, 6 episodes) (Oct 6)

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Werewolf by Night in Color (Oct 20)

On a dark and sombre night, monster hunters gather to pay respects to their deceased leader and are thrust into a deadly game.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red (Oct 27) (English)

The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father, Red Guardian, about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover the villainous Collector kidnapping every character with the word “red” in their name. Determined to find her father, it’s up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector’s evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches.

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

Chips Ahoy (1956) (Oct 6)

Hungry chipmunks Chip and Dale are down to their last acorn when they spot an acorn-laden tree belonging to Donald Duck across the lake. Pirating Donald’s ship from inside a bottle, the resourceful duo make their way to the tree, but not without interference from Donald. They take the wind out of Donald’s sail and have the last laugh.

Camping Out (1934) (Oct 6)

Mickey, Minnie, Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar are on a camping trip and enjoying the great outdoors until the arrival of a lone mosquito escalates into an all-out attack involving an army of stinging pests. The campers counterattack with some resourceful countermoves.

Inferior Decorator (1948) (Oct 6) (English)

Donald Duck stirs up a hornet’s nest of trouble when he tangles with a bee named Spike, who is trying to pollinate Donald’s floral wallpaper. When Donald traps Spike with wallpaper glue, it leads to a sparring match between the two. The whole plan backfires when Spike manages to escape and enlist a hive-full of his bee pals to help get revenge.

Old Macdonald Duck (1941) (Oct 6)

Donald Duck gets into the rhythm of doing his chores around the farm, including feeding the animals and milking Clementine the cow, but finds there’s a fly in the ointment (or rather, the milk) when a persistent fly upsets his plans and drives him to distraction.

Wynken, Blynken and Nod (1938) (Oct 6)

This elaborate Silly Symphony cartoon is a dream-like fantasy about three babes who journey to the moon in a wooden shoe-boat. Along the way, they go star-fishing, and catch a comet in their net to pull them through the night sky. When a storm breaks, they slide to earth on a moonbeam and back into a cradle as one little sleepyhead.

When the Cat’s Away (1929) (Oct 6)

When Tom Cat is away, Mickey, Minnie and a group of mischievous mice take over his home and entertain themselves with a variety of musical mayhem. Mickey and Minnie dance across the piano keys, use a wheel of Swiss cheese as a player piano roll, and find an inventive new way to play a phonograph record.

Fiddling Around (1930) (Oct 6)

Mickey Mouse shows a wide range of expressions and emotions (and even sports long hair) in this one-mouse virtuoso violin performance. He faces an unseen audience and a heckler as he earnestly plays several pieces, including the Hungarian Dance and the William Tell Overture. Walt Disney directed this film, which is also known as “Just Mickey.”

Once Upon A Studio (Oct 16)

An all-star ensemble of beloved Disney Animation characters come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

OTHER DISNEY TITLES

Haunted Mansion (Oct 4)

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

4ever (Season 1) | (5 episodes) (Oct 11)

Ian, Andy, Dario, and Ciro meet by chance during a fight in a restaurant. Soon, they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar disappears and the four of them must recover it before its owner realises that one of them had borrowed it without letting him know. To achieve this, these talented musicians will need to take over the Miami music scene and create a successful band. When personal differences and betrayals come to light, the search for a unique melody will become the common language that will keep them together.

Goosebumps (Season 1) | (10 episodes) (Oct 13) (English)

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

OTHER TITLES

Family Guy (Season 22) (Oct 2)

This animated series features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife, Lois, reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby who is bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. Brian, the talking dog, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own issues.

Monsters Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House (Oct 14)

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunt follows the story of Russ McKamey, the Navy Veteran-turned-master-of-horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor — a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back.

FX’s American Horror Stories (installment 3) | (Oct 28)

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

