New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, ‘Prey’, ‘Alaska Daily’, and more

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

Indian Titles

Aashiqana season 2 (October 10)

Taking off from Season 1’s cliff-hanging finale, where Yash and Chikki reluctantly enter into marriage, their love continues to grow as they help each other out of respect and history. Yash, as a suspended cop, enters a new phase of life where he must clear his tainted name, but can he do it alone? As marriage, family and duties take over, past traumas continue to haunt both Yash and Chikki. In the meantime, Dadi’s stance against Chikki changes as she slowly learns to trust her. This time the duo also battle an invisible threat that can potentially kill hundreds of people. Can Yash and Chikki be able to counter this all-new threat? Aashiqana stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, and Anshul Singh among others.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (Finale episode) (October 7)

The nation’s sweetheart, Zara Ahuja (14), gained tremendous popularity recently as a child actor in a popular TV show. Her step mum, Avantika, acts as her manager and her father, Neeraj, takes care of the business side of her work. However, Avantika’s son, 17-year-old Mukul, feels abandoned, having to live under his stepsister’s shadow, leading him to have temper/ behavioural issues and seek drugs. One night, Zara and Mukul separately sneak out to a party. Mukul notices Zara at the party in a drugged state and forces her to get home as everyone watches. However, things don’t go as planned. The following day Zara goes missing, and her body is found caught in fishermen’s nets in the sea - burnt with acid and wrapped in tarpaulin. Mukul is detained and sent to the Juvenile Justice Home, where his life in the remand home exposes him to different kids and crimes. Due to the heinousness of the crime, Mukul is public portrayed as the killer. Madhav Mishra is bought onto the case as the defence lawyer, where he remains Mukul’s only hope for unravelling Zara’s murder. Facing the toughest case of his career, all that glitters is not true in this supposed ‘open and close’ case. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Marvel titles

Werewolf by Night (October 7) / Werewolf By Night BTS Special (October 28)

On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk (October 20)

Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conjured and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel’s first truly comedic series - one that boldly “breaks the fourth wall” to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

Disney titles

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (October 5)

A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

In each episode, the team embarks on an epic expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries. More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that calls the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see.

Big Shot Season 2 (October 12)

Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove. The series also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 (October 26)

This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means. The series stars Emmy DeOliveira, Gia Sandhu, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Marta Kessler, Ryan Hurst, Seth Carr, Tony Hale

Star Wars titles

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi (October 26)

Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers. It stars Ashley Eckstein, Janina Gavankar, and Liam Neeson

HBO Titles

House of the Dragon (New episode every Monday at 6:30 AM IST)

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. New episode of House of the Dragon releases in India at 6:30 am every Monday (same time as the US telecast). The last episode saw a 10-year time jump and introduced us to the adult versions of select characters. The series stars Paddy Considine , Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

Other titles

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) (October 7)

Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 19th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. The series stars Ellen Pompeo , Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver.

Prey (October 7)

The action-thriller directed by Dan Trachtenberg is the latest entry in the Predator franchise. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien Predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. The movie stars Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush

A still from Prey | Photo Credit: Hulu

Barbarian

A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Alaska Daily

From the mind of Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Crush

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate. Crush stars Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Megan Mullally

Rosaline

Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo meets Juliet and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford are part of the cast

Grimcutty

In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called Grimcutty stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it’s making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), her parents believe that she’s cutting herself as part of a challenge. With her phone taken away and no one who believes her, Asha has to figure out how to get through to her parents and stop the Grimcutty once and for all. The film stars Sara Wolfkind, Usman Ally, Shannyn Sossamon, Callan Farris, Alona Tal, and Kayden Koshalev.

Matriarch

After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch (Jemima Rooper) escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother (Kate Dickie), Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret—a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well. Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper, Katie Dickie, Franc Ashman, Keith David Bartlett

Summer Time Rendering (October 19) (Japanese)

Shinpei Aijro’s best friend, Sou Hishigata, suspects something is off about Ushio Kofune’s death and foresees that someone else can die next.

Pink Lie (October 5) (Korean)

Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tightrope between love and reality.

Rookie Cops (October 12) (Korean)

A coming-of-age story that captures the spirit, challenges, and passion of youth as two students at the Korean National Police University experience life’s charms and traumas while trying to become full-fledged cops. The K-drama stars Lee Ha-na, Kim Byung-soo , Kang Daniel , Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, and Park Yoo-na

Shadow Detective (October 26) (Korean)

Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening call from an unknown man and is falsely charged with murder. The blackmailer calls himself a friend and suggests a game. He orders Taekrok to review the past cases he was in charge of. The old detective desperately recalls the past to find out who the blackmailer is and discover his intentions. Can Taekrok finish this thrilling game?

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (October 26) (Korean)

Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer but lacks the credits to graduate. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club. The only current member is Honoka Oba, a sophomore and top-class sumo wrestler who is reluctant to let Ryota join. Ryota recruits new members, allowing the club to participate in a tournament. Despite the grueling training, Ryota and the others work hard. Meanwhile, Ryota develops feelings for Honoka. In this story about sumo and love, everyone finds themselves in the midst of the unexpected.