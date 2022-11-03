New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: ‘Brahmastra’, ‘See How They Run’, ‘Disenchanted’, and more

A still from ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Indian Titles

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (November 4)

BRAHMĀSTRA – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. In this movie, we experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.

Marvel titles

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk (November 3)

Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conjured and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel’s first truly comedic series - one that boldly “breaks the fourth wall” to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (November 25)

It’s time to deck the galaxy! Lights, presents, trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and...Kevin Bacon? In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon. James Gunn wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.

Disney Titles

Save our Squad with David Beckham (November 9) (Season 1)

David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began - in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London, who are in desperate need of help. Westward has not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

Zootopia+ (November 9) (Season 1)

Zootopia+ heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises. The series is directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis.

The Santa Clauses (November 16) (Season 1) (2 episode premiere on November 16)

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Disenchanted (November 18)

An all-new live-action musical comedy, Disenchanted is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit Enchanted featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. A Disney+ Original movie directed by Adam Shankman, and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, Disenchanted begins streaming on November 18, 2022, only on Disney+.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. Hence, they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy-tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (November 18)

One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (November 18)

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family’s past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative and the epic legend of its futility.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (November 21)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is a concert event featuring legendary global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

Lucasfilm Title

Willow (November 30) (Season 1)

An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’s fantasy adventure Willow. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Willow features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.

HBO Titles

Shaq (November 24) (Season 1)

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Other Titles

See How They Run ( November 2)

It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.

Revenge of Others (November 9) (Korean)

A boy falls to his death at school, but Ok Chanmi does not believe that her twin brother, Park Wonseok, committed suicide. Chanmi transfers to her brother’s school, Yongtan High, and meets Ji Sooheon, who witnessed her brother’s death. A “hero,” who avenges bullied students, appears at Yongtan High. Chanmi speculates that it may be connected to her brother and starts looking for this hero

The First Responders (November 12)

When a crisis strikes, we immediately call the first responders. The first responders are said to have two hearts: one beat for themselves and the other for the civilians. These heroes rush to brutal and tragic scenes every day without hesitation. A police station and a fire station adjoining each other cooperate in combating crime and fire in the harshest moments.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (November 16) (Season 1)

What if you could combat ageing and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the ageing process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, Limitless will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.

Fleishman is in Trouble (Coming Soon) (Season 1)

Fleishman Is in Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, “Rachel” (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old “Hannah” (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old “Solly” (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends “Libby” (Lizzy Caplan) and “Seth” (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

The L World: Generation Q: (November 19)

The L Word: Generation Q, Season 3: This fierce group of friends and lovers are keeping it all in the family. Maybe this is their time to find ‘the one’ – or just the one for right now. Either way, they’re living their best life the only way they know how, honestly and confidently. GENERATION Q, starring Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey alongside a new group of tightknit friends experiencing life, love, setbacks and success in LA.

Welcome To Chippendales (Coming Soon) (Season 1)

A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.